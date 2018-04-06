Barriers to universal healthcare

By Jacob Mosenda & Asna Kaniki @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania faces a tall order in creating a turnaround strategy that would ensure healthcare for all citizens regardless of their financial differences or what is known as Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking ahead of the World Health Day marked annually on April 7, healthcare stakeholders, including civil society and health insurance investors have pointed out gaps that must be filled in the health system if the country is to attain the envisaged UHC.

Some believe there is a need for Tanzania to set a clear benchmark for regulating the prices of healthcare services and medications.

Dr Emmanuel Bwana, head of Claims at Strategis Insurance Tanzania Limited, says that “over pricing of medical services by health providers is hindering the country’s plans to ensure everyone attains healthcare without financial difficulties.”

He believes that the country should introduce a regulatory authority that would monitor the inflation of prices of medical services in Tanzania so that people can access healthcare at a reasonable cost.

“This will help many insurance companies to lower the costs of acquiring medical insurance cover as the claims costs will go down and enable majority of the population to be covered,’’ he explains.

“The costs of medical services are highly inflated in many places,” he reveals. This, Dr Bwana says, leads to majority of the people failing to access quality services or to purchase medications.

“This is also reflected in the high premiums offered by medical insurance companies too,’’ he points out, suggesting further that people must be sensitized on the importance of health insurance. Majority in Tanzania aren’t aware of the risk of not being on health insurance,’’ he says.

Currently, only 28 per cent of all Tanzanians are enrolled on health insurance schemes, according to a report released in August last year by Twaweza, titled: “Health check: A citizen diagnosis of health sector challenge.’

“This includes those on private and public health insurance schemes.”

According to the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), Tanzania has 52 million people. That means that over 37 million people in Tanzania are not enrolled on health insurance. They pay out of pocket to access healthcare.

Last year, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) announced that it had laid out plans to ensure that at least 50 per cent of all Tanzanians got medical cover by the year 2020.

Over the years, the government has been investing in the Community Health Fund (CHF) to try and bridge the gap because most of the people who are on health insurance are in the formal sector.

However, the question that still lingers is; to what extent do CHF schemes provide financial protection and how do they really help the poor people who are in the informal sector?

The executive director of People’s Health Movement (PHM), Mr Geofrey Philemon, says “Beneficiaries of CHF are mostly low-income households in rural areas. But there are no studies that provide a complete picture of the socioeconomic characteristics of these beneficiaries.”

This, he says, makes it difficult to evaluate the extent to which these health insurance schemes help the poor. “There is need to implement a policy that would waive user fees for the poor,’’ he suggests.

Jubilee Insurance marketing officer Ignatia Chabby suggests that for all Tanzanians to enjoy healthcare without facing financial difficulties, the country must roll out a mandatory health insurance scheme for all the people.

“Our current health policy must change. I think it’s one of the major stumbling blocks to attaining universal health coverage (UHC). There has been a lot of talking about a plan to change it. It’s high time it went to Parliament and something was done,’’ he says.

Two years ago, the minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, announced plans by the government to introduce mandatory medical cover for all Tanzanians.

At that time, she said, a bill would be sent to Parliament and a new law would be enacted in which it would be legally binding for every Tanzanian to enroll on health insurance.

But, how far has it gone? Ms Mwalimu tells The Citizen during an exclusive interview that so far there is a lot of ongoing consultative meetings at the level of the Cabinet Ministers’ Secretariat, after which the plan would be sent to Parliament in September ,this year.

“We are following it up. We had planned to send it to parliament during this year’s budget sessions but until now I don’t think we can. I am sure we will make it in the September Parliament this year,’’ she says.

“You see, the World Bank had some inputs to add on this plan and we really found it worthwhile to give it time. The delays that have come with this plan are really a headache to me,” says the minister.

For the country to make this plan a success, some researchers have suggested that health insurance strategies should not be solely be planned and executed by the health sector. There is a great need to involve the non-health sector in this aspect.

Professor Angwara Kiwara, from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) says that studies carried out in the past revealed that people often refused to enroll for health insurance because of lack of medicines and medical supplies in health facilities.

“There were those who decided to quit after enrolling,’’ argues the Professor in his article, titled: Lessons Tanzania must pick from Vietnam, Thailand on Universal Health Coverage, whichhighlights details that he presented during the last national conference organized by the Medical Association of Tanzania(MAT).

Prof Kiwara says, however, “…we have recently witnessed efforts by the…government in dealing with the shortage of medications in health facilities. I believe we should grab this opportunity to launch a fresh strategy to campaign for health insurance in a new style.”

“The campaigns should now go beyond hospitals and other health facilities. It’s now time for politicians to chip in, the ward councilors, members of Parliament, ministers, heads of legal institutions, district and regional commissioners and so on…it’s time to speak loud,” he suggests.

For Dr Harold Adamson, the Chief Operating Officer at AAR, a health insurance company, the plans to ensure UHC can be achieved through collaborative efforts between the private sector and the government.

“There should be a multi-stakeholder participation in this… without it, the plan may not sail through,’’ says Dr Adamson.

Additional Reporting By Syriacus Buguzi & Janet Muhizi