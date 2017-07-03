Monday, July 3, 2017

Bawacha condemns Magufuli’s move on teen mothers

Bawacha wing’s national chairperson Halima Mdee

Bawacha wing’s national chairperson Halima Mdee 

In Summary

  • This was said on Monday by the wing’s national chairperson Halima Mdee at a press briefing saying it clearly displayed his hatred against children and that the move will shatter their future, because of the denial of their rights for education.
  • Ms Mdee explained that President Magufuli has portrayed to Tanzanians that his above the constitution by making his statement the final say on the matter, of which it should be condemned due to the fact that no one is above the law.
Advertisement
By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya

Dar es Salaam. Chadema’s women wing (Bawacha) has condemned President John Magufuli for his statement that during his presidency no girl student who gets pregnant will be allowed to resume school after they deliver.

This was said on Monday by the wing’s national chairperson Halima Mdee at a press briefing saying it clearly displayed his hatred against children and that the move will shatter their future, because of the denial of their rights for education.

Ms Mdee explained that President Magufuli has portrayed to Tanzanians that his above the constitution by making his statement the final say on the matter, of which it should be condemned due to the fact that no one is above the law.

She went on to say, there is a need for newly elected presidents in the future to receive an intensive informative seminar, to be thoroughly familiarized with zonal and international declarations that the country has signed, and other leadership aspects to be aware of working without bleaching human rights or leadership practicalities.

President Magufuli addressed the issue during his public talk when he had a three-day tour in Coastal region two weeks ago where he launched five factories,  Ruvu water project and Bagamoyo road through Msata.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

AU annual summit has kicked off today in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia

The 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African

France extends helping hand to refugees in Tanzania

In a bid to support cash hand out to refugees programme, France has contributed 250,000 euroes to

  • News
    Former DSE manager appointed new boss of Tanzania Institute of Bankers  
  • News
    Govt defends Property Tax measures  
  • News
    Kigamboni sets aside 10 acres for district hospital project  