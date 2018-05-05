Beer brewers claim President’s award

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) was yesterday declared as overall winner of the 2017 President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards.

The award ceremony, which was broadcast live from the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, was meant to recognise the outstanding 2017 manufacturers.

The ceremony was graced by the minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage.

The awards were given to small, medium and large companies that exhibited a high degree of economic impact in categories of finance, insurance, real estate and consultancy.

Other categories included, leather products, chemical products, energy, electronics, metal products, plastic products, food processing, mineral, motor vehicle and accessories, pharmaceutical medical equipment, to mention but a few.

Speaking before presenting the awards to the winners, Mr Mwijage congratulated the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) for the initiative as well as the CRDB bank for sponsoring this year’s event.

“I congratulate the winners. In any competition, there must be a winner, so for those who did not win this year, they should not be discouraged. I encourage them to continue improving their productivity,” he said.

Other companies that scooped top positions in this year’s event were; Serengeti Breweries LTD, Kilimanjaro Cables Tanzania, Alliance Insurance Corporation, Nyanza Mines Tz, Tanpak Tissues and Shellys Pharmaceuticals.

Addressing participants, the CRDB Bank chief executive officer (CEO), Dr Charles Kimei said: “I congratulate the winners. When you receive this award, it will certainly increase credibility of your companies. I commend the CTI for the initiative.”

He assured that the bank was determined to enhance financial services to its esteemed customers. For his part, CTI 2nd Vice Chairman Shabbir Zavery expressed his optimism that the initiative would enable Tanzania’s business community to enhance productivity and expand the market space in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Zavery called on relevant government authorities to create enabling environment for companies operating in the country to afford business running costs.

“I encourage relevant authorities to stop tyrannising the manufacturers. The should instead focus on improving business environment to enable them to grow,” he said.