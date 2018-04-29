Believers shocked Lutheran Bishop Masangwa is isolated

Arusha. Some of the members for the Evengelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) - Northern Central Diocese - have said they were shocked to hear that their Bishop Mr Solomon Masangwa has been isolated by the church’s council of bishops.



Dr Masagwa was one of the three ELCT bishops who were recently isolated by their fellow ELCT bishops after they failed to read the council of bishops’ Easter message.



Some of the worshipers at Arusha Central, where Mr Masangwa preaches, told The Citizen after Sunday services on Sunday, April 29, 2018, that Dr Masagwa may have failed to read the message because he had gone to attend his brother’s funeral during the day that the message was to be read.



“I saw the announcement on the isolation of our Bishop through the media but what I knew is that he did not attend the Easter prayer due to death of his brother,” said one of the worshipers, Mr Jeremiah Kaaya.