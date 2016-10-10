Monday, October 10, 2016

Besigye, Lukwago arrested as police foil Opposition fete

In Summary

Kampala. Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago have reportedly been arrested.

Besigye is said to have been arrested on Sunday morning as he tried to leave his home in Kasangati in Wakiso District, bundled in a waiting police van and whisked away to unknown destination.

The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate was arrested as he set out to attend scheduled parallel Independence Day celebrations in Katwe, a Kampala suburb.

Efforts to get a comment from police spokesperson Andrew Keweesi or Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Emillian Kayima failed. (NMG)


