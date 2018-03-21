Beware of dengue fever, govt warns

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar ess Salaam. The government has officially confirmed that there are cases of patients in Dar es Salaam who were diagnosed with dengue fever, a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by a virus.

The ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children on Wednesday, March 21 said that 11 out of 13 samples sent for laboratory tests at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) were found to harbor dengue virus.

However, in a statement the ministry cautioned, “This report should not shock anyone because there were similar reported cases in 2010, 2013 and 2014 and the vector-Aedes Aegypti is still existing in our environment,” reads part of a statement.

How to tell if one is affected by dengue fever

In its statement, the ministry has outlines some symptoms; including fever, headache and body pains.

Sometimes, other symptoms including blood coming from the natural orifices such as the mouth, nose, eyes, anus and urinary system may be reported.

Symptoms usually occur 3 to 14 days after the mosquito transmitting the disease has bitten a person.

The ministry emphasized that dengue symptoms resemble those of malaria, calling on the public to ensure they seek medical consultation whenever they note such symptoms.

How is the disease spread?

Mosquitoes transmitting the disease reproduces in settled water outside or inside the human settlement. The larvae may grow inside the house before spreading the disease.

But, unlike, the malaria vector, the mosquitoes spreading dengue bite people during the day especially in the morning and evening.

The ministry says no inter person transmission has so far been reported.

How is the disease treated?

The ministry says no vaccine yet has been rolled out for the disease. So far, the patients are treated based on symptoms including fever, dehydration and anaemia.

The government urges the public to immediately report at hospitals and health centers for treatment after seeing the symptoms.

How to prevent the disease

The ministry advises the public to destroy mosquito reproducing cites in their surroundings to prevent from the disease.

The public should destroy the larvae around their settlements.

Furthermore, it is advised that items that could turn into mosquito reproducing cites be removed and destroyed, shrubs slashed and flowers planted in tins do not allow settlement of water.

Also, sewage water chambers should be covered by hard covers and that house roofs are thoroughly cleaned to prevent settlement of water.