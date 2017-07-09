EFM radio presenter has passed away

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A social media personality and EFM Tanzania radio presenter Mr Sethi Katende famously known as “Bikira wa Kisukuma” is dead.

The reports about his death was revealed and confirmed by EFM Tanzania, through its Instagram account page “efmtanzania” on Sunday, July 9, prompting grief among his supporters, close friends and family friends.

Mr Maulid Kitenge, one of his coworkers, confirmed also about the loss through his Twitter account page @mshambuliaji on Sunday,

“Sad news..Seth Bikira wa Kisukuma hatunaye.” Mr Kitenge twitted, translated as “sad news..Seth Bikira wa Kisukuma is no more”.

According to reports, the radio presenter died at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving medical treatment.

The late Mr Katende was among the three radio presenters including Imma Kapanga and Mr Mpoki famously known as “Mwarabu wa Dubai”who were airing a radio programme called “Ubaoni”.