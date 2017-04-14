Bishop Malasusa: Forgiveness can save the nation peace

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Eastern and Coastal Diocese Bishop, Dr Alex Malasusa, has called upon Christians to embrace the spirit of forgiveness.

He said this when preaching during a Good Friday mass at Azania Front church in Dar es Salaam. He noted that forgiveness spirit would help in maintaining peace and harmony in society.

"It is our obligation as believers to remember that none of us is perfect and so we should tolerate others while embarrassing the love in our families and communities," he said.

Bishop Malasusa noted that peace was a result of efforts by individuals. He called upon everyone to be the source of peace.