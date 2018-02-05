By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has called on the public to shy away from a misconception that economic growth entails putting money in people’s pockets, a senior officials has said, insisting that people must actively participate in economic activities to realise the true meaning of the economic jargon.

The BoT Deputy Governor for internal control and administration, Mr Julian Banzi said here today (Monday February 5, 2018) that it is important for the public to understood that economic growth in the country requires the participation of the government and ordinary citizens alike.

"The government has invested in building the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which will play an active role in the economy through transportation of goods and people. It is also working out ways of industrializing the country," he said, noting that such information needs to go about clearly.

The purchase of airplanes and projects such as the Uganda-Tanzania Crude Oil Pipeline, he said, are also vital components for economic growth.

According to him, the country's economic growth will only be realized if the media put it as its agenda instead of allowing a few people to become key analysts and spokespersons on the country’s economy.