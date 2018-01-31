BoT asked to return cents in money circulation

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma. Special Seats Member of Parliament Salma Kikwete on Tuesday January 30 asked the government through Bank of Tanzania (BoT) to return in circulation the coins—of cents and the 5, 10, 20, 5O shilling coins.

Ms Kikwete said it was now time to return the coins on the market for use, arguing that cents, for example, were still being taught in schools and are part of the curriculum.

During the question and answer session in the National Assembly, she asked the Minister of Finance why the government was not returning the coins on the market based on those facts.

She added that the coins would help in situations where a kilogram of sugar would now sell at Sh1892 instead of Sh1900.

However, the deputy minister of Finance and planning, Ms Ashart Kijaji said the Bank of Tanzania had removed the said coins from circulation in order to protect the quality of the shilling and for portability.

"It's difficult to return the coins of 5, 10, 20 and 50 shillings in circulation because they are not portable," said Ms Kijaji.

"But also, since there is no law that allows us the authority to set prices of commodities, we cannot return those coins in circulation as proposed by the MP, " added the deputy minister who was responding to the MP's question on behalf of the minister of Finance and planning.