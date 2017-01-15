BoT probes CUF’s Sh370m withdrawal

By Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has launched investigation into controversial transactions through which one faction of Civic United Front (CUF) was able to withdraw hundreds of millions of shillings in a bank account in a single day.

The investigation has been launched amid lingering questions over the modalities through which the Registrar of Political Parties office allowed the Treasury to release Sh369 million government grant to a faction lead by embattled CUF national chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

A day after the money was released by the Treasury to CUF Temeke branch, it was withdrawn, some of which was forwarded to personal accounts.

A BoT official, who asked not to be named because the investigation was still at an initial stage, said they were looking into details of the transactions. “We first want to establish what happened and the nature of the transactions, which were conducted through NMB. Of course, the bank is well positioned to offer explanation on this since CUF is their client,” he said. According to him, NMB understands why they did the transactions, but to satisfy itself the BoT would be looking into the details.

BoT investigation comes at a time, when CUF Secretary-General Seif Shariff Hamad faction has indicated its plan to sue the Registrar of Political Parties for illegally siphoning the party’s subsidy.

In a statement, he issued shortly after the transactions started attracting queries, the Registrar, Judge Francis Mutungi, said he decided to allow the money after noting that there was no leadership crisis within the opposition party.

He said his office recognised CUF as one part with Prof Ibrahim Lipumba as its chairman and Maalim Seif as its secretary general.

But the CUF chairman of the interim leadership committee, which does not recognise Prof Lipumba, Mr Julius Mtatiro, said on Friday that they had advice from a team of four lawyers to take the Registrar to court for abuse of his powers.