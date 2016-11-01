Boarders forced to ‘sleep on the floor’

By Julieth Ngarabali TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mkuranga. The shortage of beds in state-run boarding schools is forcing a significant number of students to sleep on the floor, officials have revealed.

Where the situation is better, two students share single-size beds, according to Coast Regional Commissioner Evarist Ndikilo.

“As if that is not enough, they are also forced to use a laboratory as a dormitory,” Mr Ndikilo said yesterday.

Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training minister Joyce Ndalichako described the revelations as “shocking” after she was briefed by the RC on the sorry state of government boarding schools in the region.

“I am shocked to learn that many boarding schools are overwhelmed by huge numbers of students, particularly forms five and six,” the minister said.

The appalling accommodation situation in the schools was revealed in a survey conducted by Coast Regional Commissioner.

Mr Ndikilo mentioned Nasibugani Secondary in Msoga Ward, Mkuranga District, as one of the worst-affected schools. According to the RC, the school has over 300 Form 5 and 6 students, but there are only two dormitories with capacity to accommodate 180 students.

Prof Ndalichako has given education secretary Saimon Msanjila two weeks to conduct an evaluation of the capacity of high schools to accommodate the number of enrolled students.