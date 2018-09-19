Bobi Wine return: Police ban crowds at Entebbe

By JOSEPH KATO

Police in Uganda have issued what they have described as security guidelines for the return of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Mr Kyagulanyi is Thursday expected to arrive in Uganda from the U.S, where he travelled for specialized treatment following his alleged torture by security personnel last month.

“On his arrival, the MP will be received at Entebbe International Airport by his immediate family. He will be availed security from the airport to his home. Police will further ensure law and order for all road users.

There shall be no unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies. Any activity that entails a public gathering must be in conformity with the provisions of Public Order Management Act (POMA),” said Police spokesperson SSP Emilian Kayima.

Mr Kayima further stressed that police shall work with sister security agencies to ensure that there is law and order and total peace.

According to him, the police and other security agencies have intelligence of country wide mobilization of different groups of people who are being distributed with Red T-Shirts and posters calling upon them to participate in processions and assemblies to receive the MP.

“Members of the public ought to be reminded that public assemblies and processions are regulated by the provisions of the Public Order Management Act (POMA) 2013. No member of his family has worked out a mechanism for these intended processions and assemblies as provided for in the law,” added Mr Kayima in a statement issued on Wednesday morning.

However, in a recorded video he shared via social media on Tuesday morning, Mr Kyagulanyi said: “I know they will plant many criminals among us to throw stones and they respond to us with bullets. I also have information that they have printed many red T-shirts with the word people Power so that they can send out those criminals to cause chaos and later on blame it on us.”