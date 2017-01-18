Bodaboda service goes hi-tech

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam residents, who are users of the taxi services provided by the bodaboda, bajaj and motorcars, have every reason to smile following the launch of a new App that connects them with the operators.

This comes seven months after Uber App providing similar service but which was, however, only linking them with motorcar taxi operators that was launched in the city in June last year. Twende App, developed by a 24-year-old Tanzanian, Mr Justine Kashagili, was launched yesterday and is expected to provide transport solution to subscribers through their mobile phones.

Unlike Uber, which was based on motorcar taxi users alone, the Twende App is targeting low-income earners who own smartphones.

Mr Kashagili, who is the CEO of the Twende App, said he developed the technology while he was a student at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) in 2015. He made it known, and was soon approached by Dar es Salaam Technohama Business Incubator (DTBI) for furnishing and later, Tigo Mobile Company. Both were impressed by the technology which they believed could make transport in the city easier. In 2015, Mr Kashagili joined Buni Hub which is under the DTBI and stayed with them for one year, focusing on efforts to develop the software before it was launched last month. He has now employed a team of five people.

With the App currently connected to 2,000 motorcar, bajaj and bodaboda taxi operators, it will enable a passenger to call for the transport of his or her choice while at home.

“With this App which is currently available to Tigo Mobile Network users, we ensure the security of the passenger as well as the driver because, in order to access, one has to register all his information in the system. The App also allows the passenger to negotiate for a bargain, depending on where he wants to go,” said Mr Kashagili.

Mr Kashagili said that the App will provide a way to formalise the haphazard bodaboda and bajaj taxi businesses that had for many years been facing a number of challenges, including being used by crooked people in robberies and other forms of crime.

Service providers wishing to link with the App must prove they went through a formal driving course and have valid licences. “Passengers wishing to use the service must download the App through their smartphone and register. In order to reduce inconveniences, since it offers pre-paid service, passengers pay the fare through Tigo Pesa to Twende App which we later hand over to the taxi owner,” added Mr Kashagili.

Speaking during the launch, Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) Creativity director Digushilu Mafunda said this innovation and others are what the country needs now in order to achieve its industrial economic vision.

“We welcome everyone who has an idea, the DTBI will coach them and furnish their ideas into useful technological products that can be used in the community,” he said.

For her part, Tigo’s Digital Devices head Tawonga Mpore said the App is a demonstration of Tigo’s commitment to digital lifestyle transformation by providing solutions to challenges facing its customers.

“We believe that by offering a friendly alternative to the existing transport options, we can help improve urban mobility in the country,” said Ms Mpore.

One of the bajaj drivers who have already benefited through the App, Mr Juma Mafumo, who is also deputy chairperson of the Union of Bajaj Drivers with disabilities in Dar es Salaam, said the systems will help them increase their incomes since it will boost their credibility.