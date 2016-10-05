Bodabodas, silent killers of Mwanza

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. President John Magufuli’s directive that petty traders should be left free to conduct their businesses in undesignated areas has been supported by many Tanzanians.

Among those who lauded the Head of State for the decision were the low and middle-income citizens.

Big companies remain the main source of tax revenue for the government despite the presence of a huge informal sector in the country.

“We can’t run a government that is in conflict with the poor people every while most of the tax dodgers are actually those who own big companies,” Dr Magufuli told a well-attended public rally at Mwanza’s Furahisha grounds recently.

The President has spearheaded a campaign to curb tax evasion all around since taking office in November, last year, sacking the then Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) commissioner general, Mr Rished Bade, in one of his first moves.

The tax drive, which also saw the dismissal of the Tanzania Ports Authority (PTA) boss, Mr Awadh Massawe, has resulted in a significant increase of the government’s monthly revenue collection.

But another menace has emerged. The influx of motorcycle taxis, commonly known as Bodabodas, is becoming a source of stress to residents in Mwanza and other major cities across the country.

The mention of boda boda evokes mixed feelings in the public. First is the appreciation that the motorcycle taxis heavily supplement the woeful public transport service.

In some rural areas, the boda bodas are the only reliable and convenient mode of transport.

But this useful service is also fraught with grave danger. One of the deadliest social menaces today is the mounting fatal motorcycle accidents. In some public hospitals, there are wards specifically set aside for motorcycle accident victims.

Recklessness and incompetence play a part, as the riders, many of whom are aged between 17 and 40, are not professionally trained.

Some people buy the machines and give them to their kin, who after some crude instruction, carry passengers. Many are not licensed and the bikes are not insured.

Boda boda riders are the leading traffic offenders in the county forming the highest number of casualties, according to transport authorities in the region.

As well as those who are injured or die in accidents, Mwanza is seeing an increasing number of riders who have been beaten and left for dead after being robbed of their vehicles.

Traffic department here says that more many people in the region die almost every year due to road accidents, with at least eight Mwanza residents having lost their lives in August, this year.

A traffic officer in Mwanza who declined to be named, said most accidents involving motorcycle taxis are mainly due to recklessness.

““It’s a big problem for our country. The number motorcycle accidents has become much greater in the past few months,” he said.

“In Mwanza, for instance, at least eight people die every month due to bodaboda accidents,” he addded.

According to him, boda boda operators observe no regulations, including simple ones such as stopping at traffic lights.

Like in other neighbouring countries like Uganda and Kenya, many boda boda riders in Tanzania don’t have driving licences, do not wear helmets and have no qualms about driving in the wrong direction on one-way roads.

Early 2000s, the UN Habitat ranked Mwanza the fastest growing city in East and Central Africa.

However, the uncontrolled traffic jam and population growth have led to congestion in the rock city.

“The boda boda riders are nuisance, you cannot walk confidentially in town due to fear of the operators, who mostly pass anywhere without the consideration of a crowd.” Said Alex Mtahaba, a businessman who owns a boutique along Nyerere Street.

He said, he is a victim of boda bodas menace because roads leading to his shop are often crowded and blocked by the motorcycle taxis.