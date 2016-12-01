Bodies promoting children’s rights ‘need govt support’

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. African delegates to the Ending Child Prostitution, Pornography and Anti-trafficking of Children International Coalition (Ecpat) yesterday urged governments and other stakeholders to establish financial and intellectual schemes to support organisations that fight child abuse.

Speaking during a three-day workshop in the city that brought together Ecpat members from 21 countries to discuss ways to eliminate sexual exploitation of children, the National Executive Director of Child Welfare in South Africa (CWSA), Mr Peter Cloete, said funding and building the capacity of such organisations would enable them to increase advocacy and awareness and encourage the public to report child abuse.

He explained that the South African government had set up a special fund to support non-governmental organisations (NGOs) undertaking such activities, noting that other African governments should follow suit.

For her part, the Executive Director of Kiota Women Health and Development (Kiwohede), operating under Ecpat, Ms Justa Mwaituka, said there was a need to influence African regional institutions to have a joint say towards governments in creating and implementing policies aimed at eliminating all forms of child abuse.

“At the country level, other partners should be involved in the process. For instance, engaging the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) in tracing those who victimise children through online sexual commercialisation since it is getting widespread and yet it is virtually undetectable because it is done in extreme privacy,” she added.