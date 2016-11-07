Body of for Speaker of Parliament to arrive this week

The body of the former Speaker of Parliament, Samuel Sitta is expected to arrive in the country later this week. Samuel Sitta passed away in a hospital in Germany where he had gone for treatment for prostate cancer.

Sitta was Speaker of Parliament between 2005 and 2010 and was Chair of the Constituent Assembly that was tasked with amending the country’s Constitution. Having been with Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for over 42 years he was one of the aspirants who picked a form to vie for presidency in last year’s General Election.