Monday, February 19, 2018

Body of slain student brought to Muhimbili for autopsy

The late  Akwilina Akwiline

The late  Akwilina Akwiline 

In Summary

  • The 22-year-old student, who was hit by a stray bullet as police sought to break up a rally by opposition Chadema, has been the talk of the nation since Friday.
Advertisement
By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam. The body of a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student,Ms Akwilina Akwiline, has been brought to the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where medical experts are conducting an autopsy to arrive at the cause of her death.

The 22-year-old student, who was hit by a stray bullet as police sought to break up a rally by opposition Chadema, has been the talk of the nation since Friday.

“The body was transported from Mwananyamala Hospital this morning and it is here at the MNH at the time…We are waiting for the postmortem results before it is handed over to us for burial,” the deceased’s elder of brother, Mr Moses Kiyeyeu said on Monday.

The family, he said, was represented by one person in the postmortem exercise.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Slain student: Police now go after Chadema top brass in investigations

Police in Dar es Salaam have summoned Chadema’s top brass for questioning in connection with

1  hour ago

Slain student’s father wants to meet his child’s killer

The father of the late Akwilina Akwiline, Mr Akwilini Shirima, has said he would fight up to the

  • News
    Finally, relatives of slain student receive autopsy report  
  • News
    Slain student: Relatives’ angered by autopsy results  
  • News
    Nakumatt suppliers call for govt intervention on their dues -VIDEO  
  • News
    US opposes Ethiopia’s of state of emergency  
    • -->