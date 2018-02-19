Body of slain student brought to Muhimbili for autopsy

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam. The body of a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student,Ms Akwilina Akwiline, has been brought to the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where medical experts are conducting an autopsy to arrive at the cause of her death.

The 22-year-old student, who was hit by a stray bullet as police sought to break up a rally by opposition Chadema, has been the talk of the nation since Friday.

“The body was transported from Mwananyamala Hospital this morning and it is here at the MNH at the time…We are waiting for the postmortem results before it is handed over to us for burial,” the deceased’s elder of brother, Mr Moses Kiyeyeu said on Monday.

The family, he said, was represented by one person in the postmortem exercise.