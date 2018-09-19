Bongo Flava artiste’s case ruling today

By Happiness Tesha @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com htesha@mwananchi.co.tz

Kigoma. A Resident Magistrate’s Court in Kigoma is today, September 19, expected to give a ruling in a case facing a famous Bongo flava musician, Crayton Revocatus aka Baba Levo, who is accused of attacking a nurse

The accused person, who is also the Mwanga North councilor on an ACT-Wazalendo ticket, is facing three charges of assault, causing chaos and uttering abusive language against of Msufini Dispensary nurse Christina Gervas.

Baba Levo is alleged to have committed the offences on April 12, this year, as the charges against him were read to him for the first time on May 4, this year.

The accused person’s case is presided over by magistrate in charge Flora Mtalania.