Borrowers prepare for tough terms, more expensive credit

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prospective borrowers should brace for tougher loan conditions and more expensive credit from banks and financial institutions starting next year as Tanzania adopts stricter international financial reporting standards.

The new rules are bound to add insult to injury in an already shrinking credit scenario, especially for productive sectors of the economy.

They come at a time when banks are focusing on internal consolidation, seeking to reverse rising levels of non-performing loans (NPLs) which reached 10 per cent of commercial banks’ total gross loans during the year to May 31, 2017, twice the five per cent ceiling.

Immediate victims of the rigid lending rules and high borrowing costs are borrowers of personal and unsecured loans, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups with weak collateral.

Financial institutions are required to start complying with the new International Financial Reporting Standard-9 (IFRS-9) on January 1, 2018.

IFRS-9 accounting rules require banks and financial institutions to book expected losses on assets from “Day One” – and are barely understood less than two years before implementation.

The rules – which mark a fundamental shift in credit impairment rules – determine how banks should classify and measure financial assets and liabilities for accounting purposes.

Financial experts say that with all parameters remaining constant, the migration will directly result in higher lending costs, resulting from higher provisions for loans and maintenance of higher capital.

The IFRS-9 standards require banks to recognise impairment sooner – and estimate lifetime-expected losses against a wider spectrum of assets. That is widely-expected to increase the stock of credit impairment provisions and affect profits among banks.

“The new accounting principle will definitely increase loan impairment provisions in banking. This will enable banks to change lending ways,” said Diamond Trust Bank Tanzania managing director Viju Cherian.

It is said that more stringent credit appraisal norms and re-working the composition of the loan portfolio to reduce provisioning burden – but maximise returns – may soon be some of the strategic shifts by banks.

Mr Cherian told The Citizen that increased provisions for likely default on the credit portfolio (the largest asset for banks) would directly put stress on the maintenance of regulatory capital, which had progressively increased in the past.

“I don’t think financial institutions fear implementation of IFRS-9 which is inevitable as an international standard. I’m of the view that introduction of IRFS-9 is a step in the right direction – given the systemic risk pressure on the banking industry worldwide,” he said.

However, there will be fear arising from uncertainty of subjective interpretation of new concepts adopted worldwide.

The quality in banking – both internationally and in individual countries – is a complexity that needs fresh thinking, Mr Cherian said. IFRS-9 must not be viewed as an accounting challenge, it is a mandate to change credit portfolio strategy. The new standards are also imperative for banks to reshape overall asset allocation, with increased deployment in safe havens to minimise profit volatility.

Under IFRS-9, Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model takes a forward-looking view of credit quality – and will now require banks under the ECL model of provisioning to cover both undrawn and contingent commitments.

Some of the new concepts that could be subjectively complex are: significant credit deterioration; 12 months-expected credit losses (at Stage 1); Lifetime-expected credit loss (Stages 2 and 3). The IFRS-9 version issued in 2014 superseded previous versions, and will come into effect on or after January 1, 2018, with early adoption permitted (subject to local endorsement requirements). According to a Deloitte analysis, in adopting the new Accounting Standards, financial assets will be subject to a new impairment model.

“Those in the financial services industry would probably be the most affected by this part of the new standard…Others with financial assets carried at amortized cost will need to consider the impacts as well,” Deloitte says.

Tanzania Institute of Bankers (TIoB) executive director Patrick Mususa believes that commercial banks and financial institutions are expected to face the turbulence, including rise of NPLs and a reduction in total assets.

Mr Mususa is of the view that on fully adopting the new financial reporting standards, the credit risks for community banks and financial institutions are expected to increase by between ten and 30 per cent.

Apart from community banks and financial institutions, other players who are likely to face similar turbulence are insurance players and newly established commercial banks.

“Community and new banks will experience losses. Their assets will shrink – and they might require capital injection through shareholder funds,” Mr Mususa said.

Under the current financial reporting standards, banks turn losses into NPLs for up to 100 days. Under the new arrangements, that will be 90 days.

Mr Mususa said some local banks – including large ones and those with foreign affiliations – had already adopted the new reporting standards, the deadline notwithstanding.