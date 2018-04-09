Boy who sued father over land begins new school life

By Shaaban Ndyamukama

Ngara. Ten-year old Anthony Petro, who last month sued his father over land dispute, is expected to join Amani Humwe Primary School in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region after securing a full sponsorship. Escorted by Ngara district executive director (DED), Mr Aidan Bahama and district social welfare officer, Mr Musa Balagondoza, Petro left his Ngara home on Sunday ready for new school life.

He was optimistic that the scholarship has given him a fresh opportunity to fulfil his dreams, adding that he would study hard. “I don’t know English, I want to be fluent just like the Englishmen… this can be possible because I will be taught well,” he said and insisted that his father and sisters should be kept at a safer place. For his part, the Ngara DED said Petro would be taken to his sponsor, Mr Isihaka Msuya for further procedures on his new academic journey. (Shaaban Ndyamukama)

“We will be making follow-up on every step he will be passing including taking care of his go and return transport during holidays,” he assured.

Many have been impressed by the new development, hailing his sponsor for initiatives to take care for his studies.

“I’m so happy and this is what I have been praying for, it’s good to hear the he is going to school with full sponsorship,” said Ms Stella Rutaguza one residents in Ngara district who lives in Dodoma.

Anthony’s name came to spotlight after reported his father Petro Magogwa to the police to stop him from selling the family plot of land.

He accused him of wanting to sell the remaining family land after having sold most of it before.

According to him, he saw his father signing the land away to one identified as Michael Nazali and therefore ran to the police to request intervention.