Brazil football team in Colombia plane crash

Medellin. A plane carrying 81 people, including a Brazilian football team, has crashed on its approach to the city of Medellin in Colombia, officials say. Details are unclear but some reports say there are survivors.

The chartered plane, flying from Bolivia, was carrying members of the Chapecoense football team.

The team was due to play in the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Medellin team Atletico Nacional. The first leg of the final of the cup, South America's second most important club competition, was scheduled for Wednesday, but has now been suspended.

Reports say the plane, carrying 72 passengers and nine crew, crashed in a mountainous area outside the city shortly before midnight local time (05:00 GMT).