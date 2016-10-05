Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Buguruni ‘eye gouging scorpion’ charged

Dar es Salaam Regional Paul Makonda (left)

Dar es Salaam Regional Paul Makonda (left) giving Said Ally a Sh500,000-aid after he visited the man at his Mabibo Hostel home. Ally had his eye gouged by allegedly Buguruni resident Salum “Scorpion” Mjwete who has been charged with armed robbery at Ilala district court earlier today. PHOTO: SPECIAL PHOTOGRAPHER 

In Summary

  • Mr Mjwete appeared before District Magistrate Adolf Sachore facing charges of armed robbery.
By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Buguruni kwa Mnyamani resident, who is being accused of stabbing and eye-gouging people in the city, Salum Mjwete, alias scorpion, has been charged at Ilala District Court on Wednesday, October 5.

Mr Mjwete appeared before District Magistrate Adolf Sachore facing charges of armed robbery.

The suspect was arraigned at the same court on September 23 for allegedly stabbing and eye gouging a man and hence causing him blindness.

Magistrate Sachore adjourned the case after the prosecution side asked for more time to complete investigations


