Buguruni ‘eye gouging scorpion’ charged

Dar es Salaam. Buguruni kwa Mnyamani resident, who is being accused of stabbing and eye-gouging people in the city, Salum Mjwete, alias scorpion, has been charged at Ilala District Court on Wednesday, October 5.
Mr Mjwete appeared before District Magistrate Adolf Sachore facing charges of armed robbery.
The suspect was arraigned at the same court on September 23 for allegedly stabbing and eye gouging a man and hence causing him blindness.
Magistrate Sachore adjourned the case after the prosecution side asked for more time to complete investigations