Bulaya’s case adjourned

By Beldina Nyakeke

Musoma. The High Court, Mwanza Division has adjourned the election petition filed by four voters to challenge Bunda Urban MP’s victory during the 2015 General Election.

The case was pushed back to next Monday following excuses from petitioners and respondents, including Tundu Lissu whose mother in-law passed away last Saturday.

The second respondent’s lawyer, Mr Robert Kidandu, told the court here yesterday that Mr Lissu had to attend his in-law’s burial in Dar es Salaam later this week.

He also said that the Principal State Attorney, Ms Angela Lushagala, also had an excuse as her son was sick.