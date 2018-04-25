Bunge directs govt to explain UDart/MaxMalipo contention

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dodoma. The deputy speaker of the Parliament of Tanzania, Dr Tulia Ackson, has directed the minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, to clarify the ongoing dispute between the Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (UDART) agency and the MaxMalipo system operator, Maxicom Africa Plc.

The clarification, according to Dr Ackson, should be issued later today, Wednesday April 25, when Prof Mbarawa would be winding up his FY-2018/19 budget speech in the National Assembly meeting in the national capital Dodoma.