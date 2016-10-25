Bunge team summons PS over PSPF debt

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned Treasury Permanent Secretary Dotto James to appear before it tomorrow to give the government’s commitment on paying the debt owed to the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF).

The committee was yesterday scheduled to review the PSPF audit report for 2014/15 released by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) in April, but could not do so because the fund is currently without a board chairperson and the Treasury PS did not show up despite being invited and confirming his attendance.

“This is a blatant act of contempt of PAC and Parliament in general...The PS did not show up and hasn’t bothered to explain why. We don’t want to be taken for granted by anyone because our duty is to supervise the government,” committee chairperson Naghenjwa Kaboyoka said before giving the floor to committee members to give their views.

Mr Omari Kigua (Kilindi-CCM) said if they went ahead and discussed the TPSF audit report, the committee should be for more acts of contempt by the government on other issues.

“The PS should come here in person and respond to our queries...he should not send his deputy or any other representative,” he said.

Committee deputy chairperson Aeshi Hilaly said PSPF was facing potentially crippling financial difficulties, and the committee needed to get clear answers on the fund’s future.

“This report is very crucial. We are required to table it in Parliament. The government’s reluctance to pay its debts is crippling PSPF. The fund has one foot in the grave and the PS should come here and tell us how the government is handling the matter,” he said.

Ms Kaboyoka then decided that Mr James and the PSPF management should appear before the committee at 1pm tomorrow.

“On the agenda will be money the governments owes PSPF. We want the PS to categorically tell the committee, and by extension the public, when the debt will be paid. Pensioners and are worried about their money, and now is the right time to clear the air.”

Ms Kaboyoka, however, declined reveal the sum owed to PSPF, saying there were conflicting figures, but added that the debt was “in the trillions”.

“The truth will be known on Wednesday, and that is why we want the PS to appear before the committee in person.”