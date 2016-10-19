Bunge team throws minister out over ‘empty’ report

By Habel Chidawali TheCitizenTz news@thecitixen.co.tz

Dodoma. Drama ensued yesterday in a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Industries, Trade and Environment, after the members rejected a report by Industry minister Charles Mwijage on how the government implemented the industrial strategy in the first quarter of the 2016/17 Financial Year.

The situation forced the committee chairman, Dr Dalaly Kafumu, to order the minister, the ministry’s permanent secretary and ministerial experts out of the meeting room on the grounds that their report was “full of blah-blah” and not worth presenting. Trouble for the minister and his team started when, shortly after Mr Mwijage and his team entered the meeting room, the committee chairman called on Dr Deoduras Kamala (Nkenge-CCM) to speak. The MP said bluntly that the ministerial document wasn’t different from previous ones and requested fellow members to join him in rejecting it.

The Citizen could not confirm details of the report because the minister was not given an opportunity to present it, but Dr Kamala insisted that the report by Mr Mwijage wasn’t new because a similar report with similar details was presented in previous Parliament sessions. Dr Kamala told fellow MPs that if they allow the minister to present his report the way it were, the process would amount to an insult to the committee.

For his part, Mr Anton Komu (Moshi Rural- Chadema) mentioned issues that have repeatedly been presented including Mchuchuma and Liganga coal mines as well as General Tyre company, matters he asserted were not new.

Mr Stanslaus Nyongo (Maswa East-CCM) said it would be unwise to allow the minister to present his report as it was full of baseless statements.

An argument ensued between MPs and the minister, with some strong words being exchanged between the two sides, but the legislators stood their ground and told the minister not to contribute anything. They instead asked him to leave together with his staff because they had nothing new to present.