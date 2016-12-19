Burnt body found in bush, killers sought

By Daniel Mjema @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Two people, whose identities could not be immediately established, reportedly killed a person at Ongoma Village, stashed the body in a polyethylene bag and dosed it with some inflamable liquid before setting it on fire.

Before burning the body, the killers, who went to the area in a saloon car, reportedly bought the fuel they used to burn the body at Timbirini.

“Nobody knew if the car was carrying a dead body or that its occupants were in a evil mission until when we saw smouldering smoke in the area and when we reached the scene, we saw the body,” says a source who saugh anonymity.

The clip which went viral in social media shows a burnt body wrapped up by a plastic bag. Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa confirmed the incident to The Citizen.

“It’s true some people reportedly killed a person and burnt the deceased’s body. We have already taken it for postmortem and unfortunately it has not been identified until now,” Mr Mutafungwa said.

However, he said police were holding some people, whose names he declined to mention, for questioning.