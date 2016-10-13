Burundi cuts ties with UN body after ‘genocide’ report

Nairobi. Burundi said Tuesday it had suspended co-operation with the UN’s human rights office over its “complicity” in a report accusing Bujumbura of systematic abuses and warning of a risk of genocide.

“Following the complicity of the UN High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Burundi in the drafting of the dishonest and controversial report the government of Burundi has decided to suspend all cooperation and collaboration with this office,” read a statement from the government. (AFP)