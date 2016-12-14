Burundian refugees mark anniversary of bloodshed

Bujumbura. In a church in Rwanda, sobs ring out and candles flicker as refugees from neighbouring Burundi mark a year since one of the deadliest episodes of violence in their crisis-wracked country.

Darcy, 32, is one of about 200 Burundians who gathered to commemorate those killed when an attack on military installations by gunmen opposed to President Pierre Nkurunziza lead to a violent crackdown by security forces against those seen as “enemies” of the state.

“They entered homes, killing anything that moved inside. They raped the women they found inside, even though they were state police, soldiers who should have protected the population,” said Darcy, who fled Burundi two weeks after the violence of December 11 and 12 last year.

In the church, a weeping woman recounts how her brother was killed in the crackdown.

The rampage of violence in which several witnesses described door-to-door killings in opposition strongholds of the capital Bujumbura, left 87 dead according to the government.

The United Nations estimates the figure could be as high as 200.

“When you see someone you know dead, it is like a nightmare,” said Carmel, 19, who fled Burundi with her family in October 2015.

Burundi was plunged into crisis in April 2015 when Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term in office, sparking a failed coup attempt and months of protests that led to a government crackdown, armed attacks and assassinations.

The UN estimates that more than 500 people have been killed and some 300,000 have fled since the crisis began.

A September report by UN rights experts recounted spine-chilling cases of torture and horrific sexual violence, mass arrests and disappearances and warned that “the crime of genocide also looms large”.