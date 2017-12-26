Bus operators face revocation of licences

By Julieth Ngarabali

Kibaha. The Police Force in the Coast Region has issued a warning to owners of motor vehicles carrying passengers to upcountry regions.

The bus owners have cautioned against revocation of their licences should they fail to act in accordance with traffic rules.

The order was issued on Tuesday by the Regional Police Commander, Mr Jonathan Shanna when speaking about their readiness to curb road accidents during the festive season.

The directive also affects the owners of private cars with little experience. Commander Shanna cautioned them not to drive long distances especially during this festive season.

He suggested that they hire drivers with vast experience in order to avoid accidents.

“In many cases, we have been witnessing several accidents during the festive season. They are mainly attributed to negligence. We won’t accept this,” noted Mr Shanna.

He added: “We understand that during this period of the year everybody wants to travel to their home places and reunite with family and relatives, so this forces some bus operators to travel day and night, which is bad because their drivers don’t get enough time to rest.”

Going by Coast Police Force figures, road accidents went down to 98 in a space of 12 months to early December, well below 396 that were recorded during the same period last year.

Commander Shanna attributed the trend to a good team work of the Police Force in the region.

He appealed to all road users to play their part in enhancing road safety by adhering to traffic rules and raising their voices against reckless driving.

Meanwhile, he vowed to do all in his power to maintain peace in his region with a view to attracting more investors.