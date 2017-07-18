‘Cold’ Dar-Beijing ties concern private sector

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nztionmediz.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) yesterday raised alarm over what it said was deteriorating cooperation between Tanzania and China, cautioning that the cold relations may hinder investments among the business community.

TPSF Executive Secretary Godfrey Simbeye said despite efforts by the private sector to maintain closer ties with Beijing, their efforts were frustrated by apparent lack of government engagement.

According to Mr Simbeye, this unease would likely impact on trade and the ability of Tanzania to also attract investment in major strategic projects that Beijing was planning for Africa.

“These two countries’ presidents need to meet. The information we have is that Prisident John Magufuli has been invited twice to China but he did not return any of the invitations. Chinese leaders value such visitations, especially by the head of government,” said Mr Simbeye.

He was speaking during a forum that brought together academics from the two countries. Organised by the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), the “High Level Thinkers’ Dialogue on Development Cooperation between Tanzania and China: Focusing on Investment and Trade” brought together development experts from Tanzania and China to deliberate issues related to trade and investments.

The meeting in Dar es Salaam was also addressed by Finance minister Dr Philip Mpango who said the government was relooking at its trade policy with China with a view to securing Tanzania’s interests, especially on the drive to industrialise the local economy.

“If we are to enjoy a win-win situation, it is high time we developed a strategic model that would provide a room for us to direct the Chinese where to invest,” said Dr Mpango, noting however, that the government was committed to a mutual trading engagement with China.

Dr Mpango said the two parties should think of the desirable future by finding out ways on how they could work together to set up manufacturing companies in the country. This, he said, was possible only if China - whose investment in the country until May this year stood at $2.5 billion (Sh5.5 trillion) - would help Tanzania in terms of technology to be invested in agro-business, processing industries as well as infrastructure.

Currently, the minister observed, the balance of trade was in favor of China largely due to the fact that the Asian nation – which has the second largest economy in the world after the USA – exports final goods to Tanzania while Tanzania exports unprocessed raw material.

Dr Mpango said there was a need to design new strategies of cooperation that would provide a room for addressing economic challenges that Tanzania was facing.

TPSF’s concern is that continued side-guessing is unproductive as the country risked missing out of the $60 billion or Sh132 trillion that China wants to spend in investments in Africa. “China is among the countries we should give priority because it is the biggest investor at the moment,” said Mr Simbeye.

Other than the presidential visits snub, the official enumerated other issues that have contribuetd to the disquiet as overlooking of China’s role in the upgrading of the central railway project (SGR) that went to Turkey and reported withdrawal of government support in the planned establishment of Bagamoyo port. He also pointed out that President Magufuli did not meet China’s foreign affairs minister Mr Wang Yi when he visited Tanzania in his recent diplomatic mission that took him to several countries where he met with hosting presidents. Mr Yi, however, met his counterpart Dr Augustine Mahiga while President Magufuli is on record saying Chinese firms would be free to bid for further works on the SGR project.

But in response, Mr Mbelwa Kairuki, who is Tanzania’s ambassador to China, said China and Tanzania were expanding the scope of their cooperation and that their ties were a symbol of the deepening win-win cooperation between the Asian nation and Africa.

“President Jinping gives great attention to the cooperation between Tanzania and China and will continue providing aid as capacity allows,” noted Mr Kairuki. He said it was due to the growing ties that since President Magufuli came into power, about five senior leaders from China, including the Minister of Trade and the President of Exim Bank of China have visited Tanzania. Dr Magufuli, on the other side have been meeting with ambassador of China to Tanzania. “It is a matter of time; the two presidents will meet when time comes,” he stressed.

Mr Simbeye advised Tanzania to improve its mission in Beijing by posting senior and competent diplomats who could engage equally with the host country. He also said plans should he hastened to open special EPZs to attract foreign investment.

A renowned economist, Prof Samuel Wangwe said China should put technology at the core of the investment projects in Tanzania as a way of helping the latter to gain industrial competitiveness.

“The new type of China-Tanzania strategic partnership is to be upgraded to a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership….It should be one where we scale up the number of joint ventures that will provide a room for sharing technology. The cooperation should be knowledge-based,” he said. Skills development, he said, would inspire innovation, incubation and hence support industrialization.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment docket) Prof Adolf Mkenda said the cooperation should also extend to developing Tanzania’s agriculture. He said the government needed a cooperation that would address agricultural productivity and poverty.

“You can’t industrialize without addressing agricultural productivity and poverty. It is high time Chinese investors came and invest in modern agriculture” said Prof Mkenda.