Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Insurer plans cover for mobile phones, laptops

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar Insurance Company plan to come up with a cover for mobile phones and laptops to protect owners in cases of loss or damage.

The new product will cover individuals and institutions, according to the company’s planning and investment officer, Mr Rahim Hamza.

“It is too risky to walk out with a mobile phone or laptop as many people end up losing or dropping them and even getting robbed. We want to cover them well,” he told The Citizen during the just-ended 42nd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair.

The company will be responsible to repurchase a new device in case of a loss or crushing and fix them when they are damaged, according to him.

The premium rates will depend on the level of risk for a particular owner, he said.

“Laptops and mobile phones in offices will attract lower rates compared to individual owners because it is more risky walking with the items compare to installed devices in offices,” he noted.

Mr Hamza insists that the product is relevant at this moment when the use of mobile phones and laptops is increasing.

“Everything is almost set. The whole plan is on the table and our staff have got training about the product,” he said.

The company waits for an approval from the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority, according to him.

He is not sure when exactly the product will kick off but he is persistent that it will be officially launched soon.

