Jacqueline Mengi scoops two awards

Como, Italy. Businessman Reginald Mengi’s wife, Jacqueline, has won two awards in bronze awards for her furniture designs.

She is the owner of an interior design company known as Amorette,

A’ Design Award and Competition announced yesterday that Ms Mengi’s Ngorongoro Settee has been granted the Bronze A’ Design Award at Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Competition Category.

Similarly, her ‘Sayari Lamp’ also won in the Lighting Products and Lighting Projects Design Category, 2016 - 2017.

“We are delighted to announce that the furniture project Ngorongoro by Jacqueline Mengi became winner of the coveted Bronze A’ Design Award at Furniture, Decorative Items and Competition selected as one of the winners by the respected awarding commission of the A’ Design Awards & Competitions amidst thousands of nominated designs,” A’ Design Award and Competition said here yesterday.

Details, presented by Jacqueline Mengi, show that the Ngorongoro is made of Tanzanian hard wood known as “mninga” frame, high density foam, pirelli belt and printed fabric.

“It is made to order and can be customized with a different fabric options which are printed in house .The curves of the design are inspired by the Ngorongoro crater which is found in Tanzania,” she said.

The Settee is suitable for any residential or hotel interior and can be placed in the entry, lobby or living room.

On the other hand, the Sayari demonstrates the design of the lamp that is inspired by the fire flames. “It fire flames resulted into the idea of creating a lamp which is decorative with what looks like flame effect,” she said.

This piece is made of the exotic “Mninga” wood found in Tanzania. The lamp is hand made by Tanzanian artisans and can be used as a floor or table lamp and it comes in three varying sizes.