New technology set to enhance safety at Mererani mines

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Introduction of monorope technology has improved safety standards at the Mererani and other gemstone mines around the country.

Kidee Mining (Tanzania) Limited; the firm behind it says there were now fewer fatal accidents, especially at the tanzanite mines where accidents were common.

“We have to adopt the new technology. The government will not wait to see people dying due to poor tools. There are no such accidents now,” said Fey Hassan Kidee, the managing director of the company.

He told The Citizen that no less than 390 small scale miners have benefited from the mining technology which the firm introduced through installation of modern equipment it supplied.

The electric or diesel operated monorope technology is designed to transporting equipment in inclined mine tunnels to remove loose soil and rocks from the mines in order to extract the minerals.

The cost-effective system is already famous at the Mererani tanzanite mines in Simanjiro district, the site of the multi-billion shilling gemstone industry with 300 active mine pits. “The system ensures fast removal of up to 15 tonnes of rocks (from underground), quick extraction of minerals, environmentally friendly and easy to operate,” he said in an interview.

At least 90 per cent of the small scale miners at Mererani now use the system after installing the equipment imported from South Africa, India, China and Zimbabwe.

Kidee Mining first introduced the monorope system at the famous mines in 2005 through the importation of parts of the equipment which are assembled locally.

“We supply all the equipment except the explosives,” he said, adding that this has gone alongside with training of the artisanal and small scale miners on the same.