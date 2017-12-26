Rivalry intensifies on Taxify entry into market

By Aurea Simtowe

Dar es Salaam. The launch of Taxify App in Tanzania early this month marked another milestone in the competitive transport sector .

Various players, including global market leader Uber, have entered the market, much to the chagrin of taxi operators.

Taxify’s inroads into the Tanzanian market eases further the challenges initially encountered when Taxi’s and Daladala were the main modes of transport for many commuters.

Use of Taxify services started taking effect on December 8 in Dar es Salaam, making Tanzania one of the 20 countries in Africa, Europe and the Americas, where the transport network company has established its presence since it was started in 2013 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The launch saw hundreds of drivers joining the platform in readiness to accept rides, the company indicated.

During its launch, Taxify Regional Expansion manager Shivachi Muleji said the ride-sharing platform would help to promote a healthy competition among the increasing number of competitors and improve services for commuters, besides creating an opportunity for drivers to increase their incomes.

“Dar es Salaam is a big city with

a similarly huge transport need, a situation that provides potential for profitable business in serving private commuters who need to reach their destinations. The platform helps commuters to manouvre the everyday challenges that are associated with big cities such as Dar es Salaam,including traffic jams and expensive taxi rates,” Mr Mulaji said.

He added that the platform would enable commuters to get transport within the shortest time possible at affordable rates.

“Were are looking at ways of improving services to ensure that customers are able to land rides within two minutes, instead of waiting for up to five minutes,” promised Mr Mulaji.

Taxify’s entry into the Dar market is expected to provide another challenge to App-based taxi network Uber, which launched its services in Dar es Salaam in June, last year.

Already facing a challenge from Taxi owners, Uber will find that the 15 per cent that Taxify takes from its drivers as commission is significantly lower than the over 20 per cent that it charges. Uber also charges its clients Sh466 for each kilometre travelled.