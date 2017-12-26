TCC investors are all smiles

By Janeth Muhizi

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) share prices have risen by 46 per cent since this year started, making the counter the leading one in the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

A market analysis has shown that the TCC counter began 2017 with a share price of Sh11,500 before hitting Sh16,800 on Monday last week, a 22-month high.

According to the DSE market analysis of between January and December 18, 2017, TCC was on top of the list of counters whose share prices grew handsomely.

The document was published by Optima -- brokers and investment advisors.

TCC investors expect their wealth to grow when the financial year ends in March. TCC’s share price of Sh16,800 was the highest at the DSE at last week’s close.

TCC was the sixth largest company in terms of market capitalisation, amounting to Sh1.8 trillion.

However, the price was lower than that of Sh18,250 recorded on October 16, 2014 and Sh18,000 recorded in February 12, 2015.

The analysis cites DSE as the second best performer after its share price jumped by 16 per cent during the year under review. Tanzania Breweries Limited was the third with a 12.5 percent rise in share price.

Out of 19 companies listed on DSE, three counters were flat.

According to the report, share prices of Tanzania Portland Cement Company and CRDB Bank fell by while those of Swissport and Tanga Cement Company dipped by 35.7 and 25 per cent respectively.