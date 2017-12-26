TCRA proposes new interconnectivity rate

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has proposed a new mobile phone interconnection rate for 2018 to 2021.

The current interconnection rate expires at the end of this year.

The TCRA has announced that the new rate will drop to Sh15.6 per minute next year from the current Sh26.96.

That has been pegged in accordance with the Tanzania Communications (Interconnection Rate Determination Rate Number 3 of 2013) of the TCRA act (Cap. 172).

The move is aimed at enabling users of mobile phones to access and cheaper rates when calling users on different networks in other East African countries.

The public hearing for the proposed new rate was held on December 12 although there are no confirmations on its outcome.

The proposal has also said the interconnection rate will again drop to Sh10.4 in 2019 and Sh5.2 in 2020 while in 2021 the rate will further fall to Sh2.6.

The law empowers TCRA to review and vary interconnection rates at any time where circumstances require. The rate shall be used for termination of traffic in network services operators in Tanzania, which include traffic coming from international network service operator licensed in Tanzania.

In 2013, interconnection rate was Sh34.92 and has continued to drop yearly reaching Sh28.57 last year.

Inquiry involving all telecommunications networks operators and other stakeholders as per TCRA Procedures for Rules of Inquiry of 2004 has already conducted.