‘TZ exports to Turkey rising’

By By Alfred Zacharia and George Rodgers @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Trade volume between Tanzania and Turkey is increasingly turning in favour of the former, thanks to initiatives of bridging the language barrier between the two countries.

In June Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (TCCIA) set up its business branch in Istanbul, the TCCIA Vice President for Commerce, Mr Octavian Mshiu, said at the Tanzania and Turkey Business Forum in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

So far, the branch has facilitated the setting up of three Turkish investment projects in Tanzania in areas of mining, construction and kitchen equipment.

As a result, exports for Tanzania to Turkey have improved, Mr Mshiu said yesterday.

He said Tanzania’s exports to Turkey increased by 9 per cent while the latter’s exports to the former rose by only three per cent during the first half of the current calendar year compared to a similar period last year.

“Our branch in Turkey makes use Tanzanians in diaspora who are fluent in both Turkish and Kiswahili languages. As such, they have been able to bridge the communication gap and the outcomes are what we see in the numbers,” he told the forum participants.

TCCIA also plans to open another branch in China and other countries that are interested in improving their business relationships with Tanzania.

According to the TCCIA Istanbul branch manager, Mr Jamal Mohammed, the outlet also conducts some window shopping surveys in Turkey to see which commodities are mostly wanted from Tanzania.

“That way, we have been able to discover that Turkish nationals need cashew nuts, honey, sunflower oil and spices from Tanzania,” he said, noting that the task ahead of the branch is to announce the trade opportunities to Tanzanians as soon as possible so that farmers and traders can grab the available deals.

A Member of the Turkish Exporters Assembly Board who is also chairman of the delegation Mr Ahmet Gulec said that Turkey has vowed to focus its investments in Africa, particularly Tanzania.

He said the Turkish delegation is in the country to see the business and investment opportunities in Tanzania.