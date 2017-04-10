1,500 women get tips on self-employment

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 1,500 women gathered in the city at the weekend during an event that sought to empower them with the skills required to undertake profitable and sustainable business lives.

The event known as KCB 2jiajiri is a brainchild of KCB Tanzania and Tanzania Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness Centre (TECC).

The deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji graced the event.

Speaking at the event, the KCB Tanzania’s acting managing director, Mr Masika Mukule said that “KCB 2jiajiri is an ongoing program that empowers women and provides capacity building.

Launched in December 2016, it has so far reached 258 women entrepreneurs from six regions of Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Morogoro and Zanzibar. They are currently receiving professional and business advice.

“2JIAJIRI” aims to break women’s setbacks such as right to property, generate jobs and laws and regulations that hold back women from profitable, sustainable businesses and improved lives,” Mr Mukule said.