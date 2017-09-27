Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Investors’ appetite for government securities grows as two-year T-Bond is oversubscribed by Sh174bn

  • The bond’s auction summary shows that 176 bids were received but only 55 were successful on the Sh84 billion offered government debt instruments.
By Mnaku Mbani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The 7.82 per cent two-year Treasury bond floated by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) today (Wednesday) has been oversubscribed by Sh174 .8 billion, market data shows.
“This indicates that liquidity in the economy is improving and that investors believe treasury bonds are the best avenues for them to invest in,” says the chief executive officer for Zan Securities, Mr Raphael Masumbuko.

 Zan Securities is an investment advisors and a licensed dealer at Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

The summary shows that a total of Sh258 .8 billion were tendered but only Sh84 billion were successful for the bond which carries a weighted average yield upon maturity of 11.7 per cent.

“They have taken what they needed. This is the sign that the next government securities’ auction will experience higher subscription or the rate might come down,” insists Mr Masumbuko.

This is being experienced in just two weeks after a 15-year Treasury bond was also oversubscribed by Sh28.7 billion.

Commercial banks, insurance companies and pension funds are the main investors of the government’s debt instruments.

