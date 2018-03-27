Plascon reaffirms EAC potential for paint sector

By The Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.co

Dar es Salaam. Kansai Paint has said it is eyeing the East African market that has a population of over 140 million people.

Last year, the Japanese giant, through Kansai Plascon Africa Limited of South Africa ventured into the EAC bloc seeking for a share of the over Sh 780 billion annual business.

Through the South African subsidiary, Kansai Paint purchased Sadolin Paints operations in Tanzania and other East African countries. In the statement on the acquisition, the company said East Africa was a ready market for its wide range of products, which makes it vital for increasing its global footprint.

Speaking to the media recently, Plascon Tanzania’s managing director Amin Habib said the paint sector is set to be among one of the biggest businesses in East Africa, citing robust infrastructural development in the region as a trigger for demand for paint-related products by investors in the manufacturing industry, especially in building and construction. “The evident growth of the manufacturing sector, buoyed by the East African Common Market Protocol has opened new investment opportunities for coatings and paints manufacturers in the region,” Mr Habib said, as he explained the reasons for Kansai Plascon acquiring Sadolin Paints and renaming it Plascon Tanzania.

Habib explained that the acquisition of Sadolin Paints and the change of name was in line with Japanese based Kansai Paints global expansion strategy. Established in 1918, Kansai Paint has grown into Japan’s most progressive manufacturer in the paint market.

It is a top 10 coating company and the largest supplier of original automotive paints. In 2011, Plascon was acquired with a focus on creating a business with a footprint across Africa. This gave Kansai Paint an ideal platform to launch into Africa, not just with products, but with innovation, technology, colour and technical support as well.

The company enters into the Tanzanian market at a time when one of the government’s top priorities is to revamp and spur the growth of the manufacturing sector with the hope of catapulting the country to the league of industrialized nations by 2025.

According to sectoral reports, Tanzania’s manufacturing sector has been growing rapidly, contributing an average of eight per cent to the country’s gross domestic product over the last decade, and is one of the most reliable sources of government revenue.

in terms of import sales as well as in both corporate and income taxes that account for over half of the annual government revenue collection.

Besides contributing to the growth of the country’s economy, the entry of such multi-national companies as Plascon into the Tanzanian market is bound to provide the much-sought-after employment opportunities to Tanzanians as well as provide the requisite training to the local experts, impacting the staff with the company’s expertise and know how, which makes it products and services highly competitive in many markets.

Segmented into four categories such as decorative, industrial, protective coatings and automotive, East Africa’s paint industry is estimated at US$350 million (about 789.4bn/-) per annum with leading players in the sector setting shop in more than one of the member states-with Plascon having its foot-print in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Despite challenges that come with cross-border expansion, paint-manufacturing companies have extended their businesses, taking advantage of the elimination of the Common External Tariff (CET) by EAC member states that has made it easier for inter-member country trade.

“Plascon joins a league of global and regional paint companies that strive to bring quality products, innovation and leading technology to the East African market. The introduction and expansion of global companies will increase competition and bring benefits to local customers through product and business innovation,” Habib said.

Ends…

Caption: The Managing Director of Plascon Tanzania, Amin Habib (2rd left), and senior officials of the company at the event to launch the brand in the country last August in Dar es Salaam. Photo: Courtesy of Plascon Tanzania