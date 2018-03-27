Magufuli suspends top district officials for poor audit report

Dar es Salaam. Uber yesterday introduced its new service that specifically targets low-income earners, sending red signals rivals Taxify.

Known as uberPOA, the new services is a low-cost bajaji.

“The product, which will be available from today (yesterday), will feature three-wheeled motorised vehicles that are fuel efficient and locally known us rickshaws/tuktuks or bajaji’s,” Uber said in a statement yesterday.

This comes in less than one month since Uber competitor, Taxify, launched its new ‘Taxify Bajaj’ service as a special Bajaj Transport App and chose Dar es Salaam to be the first city in the launch.

The lowest cost of Taxify Bajaj is Sh2,000.

Uber’s country manager in Tanzania, Mr Alfred Msemo, said yesterday that uberPOA provides a new and more affordable choice to riders.

“We believe that riders in Dar es Salaam should have more choice in the way they move around the city, choices that are affordable and efficient - uberPOA is doing just that.” added Mr Msemo.

He said uberPOA is priced with a base fare of Sh1,500, Sh400 per kilometre, Sh80 per minute, a minimum fare of Sh2,000 and cancellation fee of Sh2,000.

“At Uber we believe that riders and drivers should have certainty and control around prices so that they can make informed choices about when and how to use Uber,” concluded Mr Msemo.

To access the new service, riders will need to open the Uber application where they will have the option to request either an uberPOA or an UberX ride.

Currently, uberPOA is only available in Mwenge, Sinza, Kijitonyama, Mikocheni A, Mwananyamala, Kinondoni, Namanga, Msasani, Oysterbay, Masaki and Kigamboni.