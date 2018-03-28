DSE indices start week strongly

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange’s All Shares Index (DSEI) closed up on Monday in green after gaining to 2,369.33 points, up from 2,356.98 points on Friday.

The situation was caused by gains in share prices of cross-listed companies such as Kenya Airways (KA), KCB, Jubilee Holdings Ltd. (JHL) and Acacia (ACA).

However, the Tanzania Share Index (TSI), which measures the performance of locally listed companies, remained at 3,923.33 points on Monday.

The report shows that share prices of Uchumi Supermarkets (USL), Nation Media Group (NMG) and East Africa Breweries fell during the end of the week.

Total turnover of Sh43.89 million was reached of which of which 100 per cent were floated by local investors, while 67.4 per cent and 34.6 per cent were bought by foreign and local investors respectively.