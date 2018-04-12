Asian markets flutter after rally

Hong Kong. Energy firms soared with oil prices in Asia on Wednesday but broader markets flitted between gains and losses after the previous day’s rally, with hopes that a China-US trade war will be averted providing support.

Wall Street provided a strong lead with all three main indexes up around two percent but regional dealers took a breather, with attention turning to the corporate earnings season, which is about to get under way. (Xinhua)

Chinese President Xi Jinping soothed world markets on Tuesday with a conciliatory speech pledging to further open up the world’s number two economy, ease auto tariffs and take action on US intellectual property rights.

The measures address some of the key issues that have irked Donald Trump and came after the White House on Friday unveiled another round of levies on billions of dollars of Chinese goods

His comments tempered worries about a potentially devastating trade war that could hammer the global economy just as it gets back on track after the financial crisis.

Trump tweeted that he was “Very thankful for President Xi of China’s kind words”, adding “We will make great progress together!”

The Xi speech also followed a series of tit-for-tat threats by the US and China to impose retaliatory tariffs on one another that have rattled markets in recent weeks.

Asian markets were mixed. Tokyo ended 0.5 percent down, Hong Kong added 0.6 percent and Shanghai was up 0.6 percent. Singapore gained 0.5 percent, Seoul edged down 0.3 percent and Taipei put on 0.4 percent. Sydney fell 0.5 percent and Wellington also slipped.

(AFP)