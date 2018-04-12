China poised to further open up financial sector

Boao. China’s central bank governor yesterday fleshed out measures and disclosed a timetable to further open up the financial sector, signaling fast progress in implementing the country’s opening-up promises.

China will encourage foreign investors to enter its trust, financial leasing, auto finance, money brokerage and consumer finance sectors, a move to take effect before the end of this year, said Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in the southern Hainan Province.

No foreign ownership limits will be set for new financial asset investment and wealth management companies initiated by commercial banks, he said.

China will also “substantially expand the business scope of foreign banks,” and impose no restrictions on the business scope of joint-venture securities companies, Yi said.

In addition, the country will remove the requirement that foreign insurance companies must have had representative offices for two years before they set up businesses in China, he said.

All these measures will come into force before the end of this year, Yi told a panel discussion, noting that the country will also try to launch the Shanghai-London stock connect program within this year.

The opening policies in the following six areas will be implemented in the coming months, according to the governor.

First, foreign banks will be allowed to set up branches and subsidiaries at the same time in the country.

Second, foreign businesses will be allowed to own up to 51 per cent of shares in securities, funds, futures and life insurance joint ventures, and the cap will be phased out over three years.

Third, securities joint ventures will not be required to have at least one securities firm among its domestic shareholders.

Fourth, daily quotas for the stock connect schemes between the mainland and Hong Kong will be quadrupled starting from May 1.

Fifth, qualified foreign investors will be allowed to conduct insurance brokerage and assessment business in the country. Sixth, foreign-funded insurance brokers will have the same business scope as their Chinese counterparts do. (Xinhua)