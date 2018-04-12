Vietnam expo attracts 500 companies

Hanoi. International trade fair Vietnam Expo 2018 kicked off here on Wednesday with the participation of 500 firms from 25 countries and regions.

The firms from such countries as China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Nepal, Egypt, Cuba and Russia are showcasing their various kinds of products, including machines, construction materials, electronic appliances, foodstuffs, drinks and healthcare items at 550 booths at the four-day fair.

There are six national pavilions of China, Cuba, Nepal, Russia, South Korea and Vietnam.

Export promotion forums and symposiums and industrial park fact-finding tours will be held on the sidelines of the fair themed “Enhancing Regional and Global Economic Links.” (Xhinua)