BancABC expands into the Lake Zone

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. BancABC has opened a new branch in Mwanza as it extends its services across the country.

This is BancABC’s sixth outlet in Tanzania.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongella welcomed the move, exuding confidence that the bank will penetrate into the unbanked segment of residents within Mwanza and the entire Lake Zone. He called on Mwanza residents and Tanzanians in general, to cultivate the culture of saving so as to grow their businesses and accomplish their development plans in time.

“The culture of saving would gradually enable the customers to acquire capital to invest in their businesses and make them trusted borrowers,” he said. Mr Mongella urged commercial institutions in the country to consider reducing interest rates in a bid to make more Tanzanians eligible for loans.

He further urged Tanzanians to pay their loans accordingly and on time whenever they borrow.

Speaking during the occasion, the managing director for BancABC Tanzania, Mr Dana Botha, said in its plan of bringing its services closer to the people, the bank will also launch its Agency Banking in the third quarter of this year.

It will also introduce its “BancEasy loan centres in Mwanza and further improve its mobile banking and BancABC app so as to ensure that its customers get banking services close to their door steps.

BancABC is a subsidiary of ABC Holdings Limited, which also owns several financial entities in sub-Saharan Africa.

In 2014, Atlas Mara acquired a significant majority stake in ABC Holdings. Atlas Mara was listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2013. Atlas Mara’s vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa’s premier financial services institution through a combination of its experience, expertise and access to capital, liquidity and funding.