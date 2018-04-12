Thursday, April 12, 2018

Kenya Railways, French firm ink SGR cargo deal

 

Advertisement
By James Kariuki @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. Kenya Railways (KR) has inked a contract with a French container transportation and shipping company seeking to grow cargo volumes for the standard gauge railway (SGR) line.

The year-long deal follows a meeting between the state agency’s top officials led by KR’s Managing Director Mr Atanas Maina and the CMA-CGM team led by its East Africa boss Thierry Bidau.

Under the agreement, CMA-CGM will directly nominate huge volumes of cargo to the Inland Container Depot, Nairobi via the standard gauge railway. CMA-CGM is also expected to influence the choice of other players yet to embrace the Madaraka Freight Service.

CMA–CGM is the third largest shipping firm globally, going by the number of 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled, operating a fleet of 504 vessels that call at 420 ports in 160 countries.

Mr Maina was accompanied by Business and Commercial Expert on Freight Team Leader James Siele, Business and Commercial Expert on Freight Sammy Gachuhi and the Business Development Manager Milly Omido.

The deal is among a raft of measures taken by KR to woo shipping lines and cargo importers to use the Madaraka Freight Service to transport cargo at subsidised fees.

“It is a remarkable milestone for the corporation as it is the first one involving a shipping line. Previously, contracts have been between Kenya Railways and freight forwarders including one between KR and Cargo Care International that was signed in early this year,” said Mr Maina.

While freight forwarders simply act as the link between shipping lines and shippers, shipping lines have greater influence on the cargo industry due to the massive scale of their operations which are also borderless.

Shipping lines own and operate vessels and deal with the cargo right from the actual point of origin and thus, according them, are well placed to influence key logistical decisions made by major customers in the industry.

The year-long contract is expected to greatly increase traffic on the Madaraka Freight Service.


advertisement

In The Headlines

NHIF starts issuing insurance cards for ‘deserted’ women

About 1,000 women are expected to receive health insurance cards for their children today.

Raia Mwema newspaper journalist, editors to be interrogated by parliament

A Dar es Salaam-based journalist, Paschal Mayallah and editors of a weekly tabloid, Raia Mwema,

  • News
    Ex-CAG calls on CSOs to shun from politics  
  • News
    Inefficiency cripples HESLB, says CAG report  
  • News
    Makonda to spend Sh252 million to insure ‘abandoned’ kids  
  • News
    City resident denies fathering with three women, abandoning children  