Friday, April 13, 2018

Fears over US-Russia clash hit Asia markets

 

In Summary

  • Having enjoyed a semblance of stability this week after the Chinese president’s comments soothed trade war talk, traders are now turning their attention to the Middle East.


Advertisement

Beijing. Asia markets fell on Thursday as fears about a high-stakes US-Russia stand-off over Syria arrested a rally fuelled by Xi Jinping’s conciliatory trade message earlier in the week.

Having enjoyed a semblance of stability this week after the Chinese president’s comments soothed trade war talk, traders are now turning their attention to the Middle East.

With Western leaders trying to decide how to respond to an alleged chemical attack on a Damascus district, Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that “missiles will be coming”, defying Russian warnings against a military strike. Trump blames Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Moscow for the deadly assault that killed dozens in Douma. (AFP)


advertisement

In The Headlines

Sh100.5billion set aside to build hospitals in 67 municipalities-Govt

The government has set aside Sh100.5billion in the 2018/19 financial year to construct hospitals

RC Makonda's crusade on abandoned children, a wakeup call-MP

Dodoma Special seats Member of Parliament, Fatma Toufiq(CCM), said on Friday April 13 that Dar es

  • News
    Scores faint at burial of Arusha flood victim  
  • News
    Tanzanian fishermen in Indian Ocean reminded on Kenyan laws  
  • News
    Govt explains expenditure  
  • News
    Govt vows to embrace Sokoine ideals  