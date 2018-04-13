Fears over US-Russia clash hit Asia markets

Beijing. Asia markets fell on Thursday as fears about a high-stakes US-Russia stand-off over Syria arrested a rally fuelled by Xi Jinping’s conciliatory trade message earlier in the week.

Having enjoyed a semblance of stability this week after the Chinese president’s comments soothed trade war talk, traders are now turning their attention to the Middle East.

With Western leaders trying to decide how to respond to an alleged chemical attack on a Damascus district, Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that “missiles will be coming”, defying Russian warnings against a military strike. Trump blames Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Moscow for the deadly assault that killed dozens in Douma. (AFP)